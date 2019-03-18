×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kessie, Biglia apologise for derby bench row

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    18 Mar 2019, 05:21 IST
kessie-cropped
Inter's Lautaro Martinez tussles with Franck Kessie of AC Milan

AC Milan midfielders Franck Kessie and Lucas Biglia apologised for an altercation between the two team-mates on the bench during Sunday's 3-2 derby defeat to Inter.

Kessie had been withdrawn after 69 minutes and looked visibly irritated as he was replaced by Andrea Conti.

When heading back to the bench, Biglia appeared to say something to Kessie and he reacted aggressively, requiring several team-mates to physically restrain him.

The pair addressed the media afterwards and regretted the situation, with former Atalanta star Kessie accepting responsibility.

"It was [down to] the adrenaline of the match," Kessie told Sky Sport Italia. "I was frustrated about coming off and wanted to do more.

"I took it out on Lucas, which was a mistake. I apologised after. He is older than me and I should look to him to learn. I am sorry."

Biglia accepted the two should have aired their grievances in the privacy of the dressing room, rather than in front of the television cameras.

"Franck knows what I said and we clarified things after," Biglia added. "We all wanted to win, but this isn't something we should be doing in front of everyone. We should maybe save it for the dressing room.

Advertisement

"Above all, we feel bad for this embarrassing situation. I feel ashamed and have apologised to the team and the coach personally.

"It's not what we wanted. We embarrassed the club we represent. It won't happen again."

Omnisport
NEWS
Leeds apologise to Derby over spy scandal after Bielsa admission
RELATED STORY
Firmino on bench for Merseyside derby
RELATED STORY
AC Milan v Inter: Piatek, Handanovic lead Opta's combined derby XI
RELATED STORY
Aubameyang and Ozil on Arsenal bench for north London derby
RELATED STORY
Gattuso: Milan team not helping struggling Higuain
RELATED STORY
Birmingham issue Grealish apology and ban his attacker for life
RELATED STORY
AC Milan v Cagliari: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Serie A 2018-19
RELATED STORY
AC Milan v Fiorentina: Match Preview, Team News, and Predictions | Serie A 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Ozil out of North London derby, Alderweireld on Spurs' bench
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: The cause of the crisis at the Santiago Bernabeu
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us