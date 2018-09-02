Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Keylor wished me luck – Courtois enjoying competition with Navas

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.48K   //    02 Sep 2018, 03:14 IST
thibaut courtois - cropped
Thibaut Courtois (R) with Sergio Ramos

Thibaut Courtois believes competing with Keylor Navas will be good for Real Madrid this season and says his rival wished him luck for his debut on Saturday.

The Belgium international made his first outing for the club following his move from Chelsea in Saturday's 4-1 win over Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Navas has been a key part of Madrid's recent successes, not least their three consecutive Champions League triumphs, but his long-term place in the side appears to be under threat following Courtois' arrival.

However, the former Atletico Madrid man insists he and Navas have a positive relationship despite their competition for the number one spot.

"The boss told me yesterday [I would be playing] and I was very happy, obviously," Courtois told Movistar.

"[Navas] wished me a lot of luck. We get on really well. Sometimes people want to look for a problem, but we're both competing.

"It's going to be really good for the team, including Kiko Casilla, as well. We're three great goalkeepers.

"At the start, you have to acclimatise to the new team a little. The training sessions are going well, but matches are something else.

"When you come in quite late it's difficult to start, but I'm feeling really good."

When asked whether he expects to stay in the starting line-up after the international break, Courtois said head coach Julen Lopetegui had not made it clear.

"He hasn't told us anything," he said. "We have to continue competing in each training session."

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos also warned against discounting Navas for the rest of the season given his achievements in the capital.

"Courtois is a great goalkeeper but you can't forget the great seasons Keylor has had, with the Champions Leagues he's given us," he told Movistar.

"The squad is improving, it makes the boss' job difficult and it's positive and a good thing that we're all switched on."

