Besiktas take a trip to the Air Albania Stadium to face KF Tirana in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (August 3).

Tirana’s dreams of securing European football took a huge blow last Thursday as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Besiktas. Before that, Orges Shehi’s men scraped through the first qualifying round with a 3-2 aggregate win over Dinamo Batumi.

While Tirana will look to mount a comeback, they have struggled at home, where they're on a run of one win in six games.

Meanwhile, Besiktas have gone 19 games without defeat since a 1-0 loss to Sivasspor on February 4. Senol Gunes’ side reached the Conference League qualifiers after finishing third in the Turkish Super Lig last season with 78 points from 36 games.

Besiktas kick off their top-flight campaign on August 13 with a visit to the Ataturk Olympic Stadium to face Fatih Karagumruk.

KF Tirana vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the sides, following their first in the first-leg clash last week.

Besiktas have gone 19 games without defeat across competitions, claiming 14 wins since losing to Sivasspor in February.

Tirana are winless in four competitive home games, losing once, since a 1-0 win over ten-man Kastrioti.

Besiktas have won all but one of their last six away games across competitions, with a 3-3 friendly draw against Sabah FK on May 13 being the exception.

KF Tirana vs Besiktas Prediction

Following a superb first-leg performance, Besiktas will head into the midweek clash with sky-high confidence. They should pick up from where they dropped off last time out and edge out a Tirana side who have struggled at home.

Prediction: Tirana 1-3 Besiktas

KF Tirana vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in all but of Besiktas’ last nine games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in Besiktas’ last nine games.)