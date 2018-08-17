Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Khedira still committed to Germany

Omnisport
NEWS
News
100   //    17 Aug 2018, 03:51 IST
Sami Khedira - cropped
Germany midfielder Sami Khedira.

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira plans to continue his international career for as long as he is wanted by Germany boss Joachim Low.

Calls have been made for Die Mannschaft to be injected with new blood following a humiliating group stage exit at the World Cup in Russia.

Mesut Ozil and Mario Gomez have both since stepped away and, at 31, Khedira's place could become a source of contention.

The former Real Madrid man, capped 77 times since 2009, moved to provide assurances of his dedication to the national team and the German Football Federation (DFB), which has been a target of criticism from Ozil.

"I continue to believe that the team's sporting success and performance must be above all else," Khedira wrote on social media.

"The national team must be formed by the best players in the country and the national coach must have free choice.

"As a player one is 'called' and one represents his country and its federation. It must continue to be an honour for every active player to play for this country, this association and this team.

"If there are currently better [players] then I will accept that, I have understanding. But if I am nominated, because the coach is of the opinion that I could help the DFB, then this is always at the same time an honour and obligation.

"Then I will continue to travel with pride, joy and will to the national team to do everything to contribute to the sporting success of Germany.

"And if it was not enough... it would only be more incentive for me to continue working on myself. That's what I owe to my sport, the DFB, the people who have supported me and believed in me and not least myself."

Khedira has now turned his attention back to club duty ahead of Juve's season-opening trip to Chievo on Saturday.

He could line up alongside former Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portugal superstar prepares for his Serie A debut.

