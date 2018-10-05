×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kia Motors new principal sponsor of Bengaluru FC

PTI
NEWS
News
18   //    05 Oct 2018, 18:28 IST

Bengaluru, Oct 5 (PTI) Bengaluru FC Friday announced Kia Motors India as their new principal sponsor.

"To formalise the partnership, Kia Motors India and we have signed an MoU. Kia Motors are our new principal sponsors. We have struck the deal which runs through the end of 2021-22 season," Bengaluru FC CEO Parth Jindal told reporters here.

"For Kia Motors to choose Bengaluru FC as a medium to announce its presence in India is a matter of pride for the club and is a big testament to the fan culture the team has created," he said.

"With Kia Motors, the club is looking forward to doing great things to grow football in India," Jindal added.

The partnership will see Bengaluru FC turn out with the Kia Motors logo emblazoned in the front of the club jersey.

Kia Motors' global sports sponsorship portfolio includes FIFA, UEFA Europa League, Australian Open and LPGA to name a few.

Kia Motors CEO and Managing Director Kookhyun Shim said with this tie-up, the company aims to foster and inspire youngsters in India to become a part of the global sports community.

"We look forward to an excellent season with memorable experiences for millions of football enthusiasts throughout India," he said.

A the unveiling of the Kia Motors logo-emblazoned jersey, Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri said: "With this partnership, we are confident of encouraging and strengthening the rapidly evolving football community in India

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Bengaluru FC and Kia Motors Ink Record Sponsorship Deal...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Why Bengaluru FC didn't have JSW's logo on...
RELATED STORY
Kia OMBC: India’s representation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup 
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC's Strengths and Weaknesses
RELATED STORY
The front line of Bengaluru FC
RELATED STORY
ISL Team Preview: Bengaluru FC
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC Season Preview, Squad, Probable...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: FC Pune City Unveil New Kits for the Season
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC | Match...
RELATED STORY
Bengaluru FC 1-0 Chennaiyin FC: Hits and Flops from the game
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us