Kia Motors new principal sponsor of Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru, Oct 5 (PTI) Bengaluru FC Friday announced Kia Motors India as their new principal sponsor.

"To formalise the partnership, Kia Motors India and we have signed an MoU. Kia Motors are our new principal sponsors. We have struck the deal which runs through the end of 2021-22 season," Bengaluru FC CEO Parth Jindal told reporters here.

"For Kia Motors to choose Bengaluru FC as a medium to announce its presence in India is a matter of pride for the club and is a big testament to the fan culture the team has created," he said.

"With Kia Motors, the club is looking forward to doing great things to grow football in India," Jindal added.

The partnership will see Bengaluru FC turn out with the Kia Motors logo emblazoned in the front of the club jersey.

Kia Motors' global sports sponsorship portfolio includes FIFA, UEFA Europa League, Australian Open and LPGA to name a few.

Kia Motors CEO and Managing Director Kookhyun Shim said with this tie-up, the company aims to foster and inspire youngsters in India to become a part of the global sports community.

"We look forward to an excellent season with memorable experiences for millions of football enthusiasts throughout India," he said.

A the unveiling of the Kia Motors logo-emblazoned jersey, Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri said: "With this partnership, we are confident of encouraging and strengthening the rapidly evolving football community in India