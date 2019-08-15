Kick It Out condemn 'disgusting' racist abuse aimed at Chelsea striker Abraham

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham

Kick it Out has condemned the "disgusting" alleged racist abuse aimed at Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham in the wake of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup loss to Liverpool.

Abraham came on as a second-half sub in Istanbul and missed the deciding spot-kick as Liverpool prevailed 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time.

Anti-discrimination body Kick it Out received reports of racism directed at the England international on social media and have called for action to be taken.

"Such abuse is now increasingly predictable, but no less disgusting," a spokesperson said.

Our statement following reports of racist abuse directed at Tammy Abraham on social media after Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup match. #KickItOut pic.twitter.com/bqWIPMk1B3 — Kick It Out (@kickitout) August 15, 2019

"We send our support to Tammy and reiterate our call for Twitter and other social companies to clamp down on this level of abuse.

"This is a call to action - we want to know what they are going to do to tackle this insidious problem."

Abraham was making only his fourth appearance for Chelsea following spells on loan with Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa.