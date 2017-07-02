Kimmich wants regular football at 'fantastic' Bayern Munich

Joshua Kimmich seems happy to be at Bayern Munich but assurances over first-team football remain important to the Germany international.

by Omnisport News 02 Jul 2017, 13:45 IST

Bayern Munich full-back Joshua Kimmich says it is "fantastic" to be at the club but wants a regular starting spot under Carlo Ancelotti next season.

The Germany international's future was placed in doubt towards the end of the 2016-17 season when he complained about a lack of opportunities in the starting line-up.

His comments led to speculation that he could reunite with former coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, while Manchester United and Atletico Madrid were also linked with a move.

Kimmich, who has been used as a defender and midfielder at Bayern, believes he is at one of the world's top three clubs but is eager to become a regular name on the team sheet next season and beyond.

"In the last two years, I played more times than a number of people had," he told L'Equipe. "I think I've developed my game and Bayern are one of the best three clubs in the world.

"Few players have the chance to become part of this club. It's absolutely fantastic to be part of Bayern.

"What's important now is to play. And, for the moment, I prefer to play at right-back than to be on the bench."

Bayern president Uli Hoeness said last week that Kimmich has become a better player since the club made it clear that he is in line to succeed Philipp Lahm in the side next season, with the former club captain having retired in May.

The 22-year-old, who made 40 appearances in all competitions last term, feels he has improved as a full-back as he has played in that position regularly for Germany.

"I'm playing as a midfielder at Bayern and right-back with the national team. Every two months, I have to get re-accustomed to the position. But my feelings as a right-back are getting better thanks to the time I spend with the national team," he said.

Kimmich has been one of Germany's standout performers in their Confederations Cup campaign in Russia.

The world champions face Chile in the final of the competition in St Petersburg on Sunday.