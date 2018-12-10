Kingsley Coman contemplates retirement if injury nightmare continues

Bayern Munich pair Franck Ribery and Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman could bring a premature end to his football career if his ankle injuries persist.

Still just 22, Coman is regarded as one of the most promising young players in the world, but fitness problems have severely restricted him in recent years.

This term he has made just three appearances for Bayern in the Bundesliga, while he managed only 21 last season and 19 the campaign before.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus winger featured in Bayern's two most recent league outings after over three months out with damaged ankle ligaments, a recurrence of an issue which saw him miss a similar amount of time towards the end of last season.

His patience is starting to wear thin and another comparable injury could see him call it quits despite his young age.

"It was a very difficult year," Coman told TF1. "When I hurt myself, it was the end of the world for me.

"I hope I don't have to relive what I've been through, enough is enough. I will not accept a third operation – it will mean maybe my foot is not made for this level.

"I will then lead another life, an anonymous life."

