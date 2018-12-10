×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kingsley Coman contemplates retirement if injury nightmare continues

Omnisport
NEWS
News
158   //    10 Dec 2018, 17:53 IST
coman-cropped
Bayern Munich pair Franck Ribery and Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman could bring a premature end to his football career if his ankle injuries persist.

Still just 22, Coman is regarded as one of the most promising young players in the world, but fitness problems have severely restricted him in recent years.

This term he has made just three appearances for Bayern in the Bundesliga, while he managed only 21 last season and 19 the campaign before.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus winger featured in Bayern's two most recent league outings after over three months out with damaged ankle ligaments, a recurrence of an issue which saw him miss a similar amount of time towards the end of last season.

His patience is starting to wear thin and another comparable injury could see him call it quits despite his young age.

"It was a very difficult year," Coman told TF1. "When I hurt myself, it was the end of the world for me.

"I hope I don't have to relive what I've been through, enough is enough. I will not accept a third operation – it will mean maybe my foot is not made for this level.

"I will then lead another life, an anonymous life."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Bayern already benefitting from Coman return
RELATED STORY
Coman back in Bayern training but Lewandowski has knee...
RELATED STORY
Bayern's Ribery and Kimmich cleared of injuries
RELATED STORY
Thiago to miss 'several weeks' with ankle injury
RELATED STORY
Thiago back training with Bayern Munich squad
RELATED STORY
5 Players Bayern Munich Should Sell Next Summer
RELATED STORY
The French Revolution in the Bundesliga 
RELATED STORY
Robben out of Klassiker with knee trouble
RELATED STORY
Lewandowski back in Bayern training as Davies joins new...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Bayern Munich is struggling right now
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us