×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Klopp accepts Liverpool will face 'problems'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    31 Mar 2019, 06:58 IST
Klopp-cropped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accepts the Premier League title contenders will face "problems," but he played down any pressure.

Klopp's men will head into Sunday's clash at home to Tottenham in second in the table after Manchester City's win over Fulham.

But the German dismissed any pressure, telling his players it was only normal for them to encounter difficulties at different stages in matches.

"We will have problems in the football game. You have to accept you will have problems," Klopp told UK newspapers.

"We have had a lot. That has allowed us not to feel the pressure. I don't feel the pressure. We just go for it.

"Let us do it again, again and again. Don't hesitate. That is the plan."

City hold a one-point lead atop the table, while their goal difference (plus 60) is better than Liverpool's (plus 52).

But with seven games remaining in the Premier League season, goal difference is not yet a concern for Klopp.

Advertisement

"You score when you score, I don't tell the boys to go out there and score six because it is disrespectful," he said.

"I'm happy if we just score the first goal and then the second.

"We score quite a lot of goals, anyway. People say it is not the same football as last year but we have not lost a lot of games.

"We have not been punched in the face yet like we were in Kiev, Basel or wherever in the last couple of years, but we have had a few difficult moments and tried to overcome them. That's all you can do really."

 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Liverpool are prepared for setbacks in title run-in - Klopp
RELATED STORY
7 stars Liverpool failed to sign under Jurgen Klopp
RELATED STORY
3 times Jurgen Klopp surprised us with his uncanny comments.
RELATED STORY
Klopp accepts 'money-throwing' Champions League vital to improving Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Salah goals will come again, believes Klopp
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Liverpool: Klopp and Guardiola face off with tables turned
RELATED STORY
Klopp: It's obvious Moreno is unhappy
RELATED STORY
No team Liverpool play this season will be as motivated as Man United – Klopp
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Klopp hails versatile midfielder before Merseyside derby
RELATED STORY
Klopp urges Liverpool to use 'wonderful base' for Premier League run-in
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us