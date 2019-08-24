×
Klopp: Arsenal are definite Premier League title contenders

Omnisport
NEWS
News
279   //    24 Aug 2019, 15:40 IST
KloppEmery - cropped
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal counterpart Unai Emery

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Arsenal have become genuine title contenders following the recruitment of "amazing" new players.

The only two teams boasting 100 per cent Premier League records this season square off in a tantalising encounter at Anfield on Saturday.

Gunners boss Unai Emery could mark the occasion with a first start for club-record signing Nicolas Pepe, having handed home debuts to David Luiz and the impressive Dani Ceballos in last weekend's 2-1 win over Burnley.

Kieran Tierney and young forward Gabriel Martinelli have also joined the north London side, leaving Klopp with "zero doubt" that Arsenal are stronger than last season.

"They have recruited amazing talent this summer," Klopp wrote in Liverpool's official matchday programme.

"It's one of the reasons why I haven't liked the 'external' focus in pre-season being on just a couple of clubs contesting for honours this season.

"To me this made no sense at all. It's a complete nonsense if you don't view this Arsenal, with this manager, as being one of the best teams in the country.

"They have everything required to go the distance and I think it's why we are in for such an exciting season in the Premier League.

"The good news for me and the staff here at Liverpool is that our players do not need reminding today that they face a world-class opponent."

Arsenal finished fifth last season, 27 points adrift of runners-up Liverpool.

The Reds commenced the new campaign with a 4-1 win over Norwich City followed by a 2-1 victory at Southampton.

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Liverpool Football
