×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Klopp baffled Kompany escaped red for Salah lunge

Omnisport
NEWS
News
88   //    04 Jan 2019, 04:14 IST
kompany-cropped
Manchester City's Vincent Kompany after fouling Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp was left bemused as to how Vincent Kompany escaped a red card for a first-half lunge on Mohamed Salah in Manchester City's 2-1 win over Premier League leaders Liverpool on Thursday.

City claimed a potentially vital win in the title race, as they moved back to within four points of the Reds at the top of the table.

Defeat would have left Pep Guardiola's men 10 points adrift of Klopp's side, and the Reds would surely have fancied their chances of emerging victorious had Kompany been dismissed in the first period.

The Belgian defender threw himself into a tackle on Salah to stop the Egyptian charging through on goal, with Kompany leaving the ground and never appearing to be in complete control.

He was shown a yellow card for the incident, but Klopp was left confused as to how Kompany was not given his marching orders.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp said: "I really like Vincent Kompany, but how on Earth is that not a red card?

"He is the last man and he goes in. If he hits Mo [Salah] more, he is out for the season. It is not easy for the ref and he may not see it how I see it."

Kompany was convinced it was a good tackle, however, and never thought about letting Salah escape.

Advertisement

He added: "I thought it was a great challenge, was it not? I got the ball, a little bit of the man, but it wasn't naughty.

"I didn't try to injure him. It was that or let him go through on goal, and in my mind there was only one outcome."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Picking the best combined XI of Liverpool and Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola - Comparing the two top...
RELATED STORY
Salah avoids FA sanction for contentious Liverpool penalty
RELATED STORY
City need to be ready for a fight - Kompany issues...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Player ratings from their 2-1 win against...
RELATED STORY
Kompany: City v Liverpool not all-defining game
RELATED STORY
City performance in crucial win 'beyond anything I've...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Liverpool are marching towards the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Top at Christmas to champions? Klopp not interested in...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City form should not dim Liverpool assessment...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us