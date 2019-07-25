×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Klopp: Coutinho back to Liverpool from Barcelona? It's just not possible

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    25 Jul 2019, 04:08 IST
philippecoutinho-cropped
Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho

Jurgen Klopp has ruled out a Liverpool return for Philippe Coutinho as the Reds cannot afford to re-sign the Barcelona star.

Coutinho swapped Liverpool for Barcelona in January 2018 for a fee that could reach €160million (£142m) with add-ons, however, the Brazil international has already been linked with a move away.

The 27-year-old has struggled to cement himself in Barca's starting XI amid discontent from fans at Camp Nou, where he scored just five goals in 22 LaLiga starts last term.

A return to Champions League holders Liverpool has been mooted but Reds manager Klopp dismissed the possibility as he hailed his former attacking sensation.

"In general, Phil Coutinho helps each team in the world, still – 100 per cent," Klopp told ESPN FC. "It's not about that.

"I like Phil, I think he's a fantastic footballer and all that stuff, but it would be a big, big, big, big, big, big, big, big-money signing and it's not our year for that.

"It's just not possible. As I said, having him would make each team better – us included – but I really hope that he finds his luck at Barcelona.

"Or maybe he found it there. We have contact, but not that close contact that I know exactly how he is doing, but the rest is only newspaper talk and stuff like that.

Advertisement

"If everything was true what newspapers write about me – wow! If it's similar to what they write about me, I would say he's completely happy at Barcelona and wants to sign a new six-year contract or whatever."

Klopp has also denied Liverpool could make a move for Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale, claiming the Wales forward's wages would be too expensive.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Barcelona
Advertisement
3 potential destinations for Philipe Coutinho if he leaves Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: 'Liverpool won the Champions League without Coutinho; he's not missed', says former Reds striker 
RELATED STORY
You're never favourites against Barcelona, says Liverpool boss Klopp
RELATED STORY
Liverpool were like starved wolves against Barcelona – Klopp
RELATED STORY
Madrid Want Sadio & Coutinho To Lfc? | Liverpool News Update
RELATED STORY
Liverpool don't have time to think about Barcelona now - Klopp
RELATED STORY
Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool legend John Aldridge does not want Klopp to spend too much on Brazilian
RELATED STORY
Premier League return does not fit into my plans - Coutinho happy at Barca
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Liverpool must manage 'emotional and mental effects' of Champions League comeback
RELATED STORY
Klopp: I haven't thought for one second about Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us