Klopp delighted with 'exceptional' Liverpool

Omnisport
NEWS
News
126   //    27 Oct 2018, 22:32 IST
Klopp - cropped
Jurgen Klopp looks on during Liverpool's win over Cardiff City

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Liverpool's "exceptional" start after the Reds moved to the top of the Premier League with a 4-1 victory over Cardiff City.

Despite Mohamed Salah's early goal, Liverpool struggled to shut out their visitors completely – Callum Paterson pulling one back in the 77th minute after Sadio Mane had put Klopp's side two up.

But Liverpool rallied from conceding a first goal at home in the league since February, Xherdan Shaqiri putting the result beyond doubt before Mane added further gloss.

Although Klopp acknowledged Liverpool were not at their best, he expressed delight at the Reds' tally of 26 points from their opening 10 fixtures.

"All good, really happy, 26 points is exceptional," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"[It was] a really good start, exactly like it should be, good football, moving them around.

"It didn't always work out if we couldn't find the free player or pass we wanted. But we scored, had chances.

"We lost the game a bit, the 100 percent concentration is something we have to get used to. 

"But we played on Wednesday and then again today so it's always a bit tricky. You saw in the second half with a bit of space it was good.

"We are disappointed about the goal we conceded but it was going to happen. In that period we were a bit sloppy, but we closed it with two wonderful goals."

Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
