×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Klopp expects Firmino to be fit for Champions League final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    28 May 2019, 16:24 IST
RobertoFirmino - Cropped
Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects Roberto Firmino to be fit for Saturday's Champions League final against Tottenham.

The Brazil international has missed his side's last three games – including their sensational semi-final second-leg win over Barcelona – with a groin injury.

However, the 27-year-old resumed training last week at the Reds' camp in Marbella, with the club confirming he took part in a series of "specialised programmes".

Speaking at a media conference, Klopp confirmed that Firmino is making good progress and that he should be "fine" to face Mauricio Pochettino's side in Madrid at the weekend.

"He trained, then we took him out and he will be in training again tomorrow," he said. "Everything we saw looked good. He will be fine, I'm sure."

Meanwhile, Klopp confirmed that Naby Keita has "no chance" of playing as he continues his recovery from a thigh issue.

The 24-year-old injured his adductor muscle in the first leg of the Champions League semi against Barca at the start of May and was initially ruled out for around eight weeks.

He was, however, called up to Guinea's provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations and Klopp says his recovery is going according to plan.

"There is no chance for Naby," the German confirmed. "He is really progressing well so we will see how it works out for him for the Africa Cup of Nations."

Tags:
Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Firmino set to be fit for Merseyside derby
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Why Liverpool are the favorites to win the final
RELATED STORY
Klopp unsure if Firmino will face Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Another Champions League final loss would be hard on Klopp – Mourinho
RELATED STORY
How Hakim Ziyech could be the perfect fit for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 reasons why Liverpool lost to Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Origi starts at Porto as Klopp rests Firmino
RELATED STORY
Kane hoping to be fit for Champions League final
RELATED STORY
Liverpool don't have time to think about Barcelona now - Klopp
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga's Kerem Demirbay Would Be Perfect for Klopp
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us