×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Klopp fits perfectly at Liverpool – Klinsmann

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    05 Jun 2019, 06:20 IST
JurgenKlopp - Cropped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is perfect for Liverpool and the manager will already be planning for another trophy, according to Jurgen Klinsmann.

Klopp claimed his first trophy with the English giants thanks to a 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday.

His fellow German, Klinsmann, feels the former Borussia Dortmund coach fits perfectly at Anfield.

"He's just a person you want to wish him well. He puts so much energy in there, so much effort and hard work in there, on all sides of the game," he told the Mirror.

"The way he won over the people in Liverpool and the way he became one of them, it just deserves then, the end result, meaning now this very special title.

"Klopp fits Liverpool so perfectly because his background is very humble, his background it's blue collar, hardworking, they live and die for their club and so, his whole life basically was always very, very closely connected to the people, to the neighbourhoods."

The Champions League success was reward for a fine season by Liverpool, who claimed 97 points but finished second to Manchester City in the Premier League.

But Klinsmann believes Klopp will already be planning for more with the Reds.

Advertisement

"He's a workaholic because that's in our blood where we come from. He's [a] sponge that always wants to learn and always wants to look at what is next … and it never gets saturated," he said.

"One thing is for sure – he will never, ever rest. Winning the Champions League final now, the first thought of him a day later will be, 'how do I win this next year?'"

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Liverpool boss Klopp rubbishes 'bull****' Juventus rumours
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Liverpool not favourites in Champions League final
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: 3 players Jurgen Klopp has to sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Liverpool were like starved wolves against Barcelona – Klopp
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Klopp hails versatile midfielder before Merseyside derby
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp at the Kop: How Liverpool have shaped up under the German
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: 5 sensational last-minute goals by the Reds in the 2018-19 Season
RELATED STORY
How Jurgen Klopp has improved Liverpool FC
RELATED STORY
Klopp flattered by Beckenbauer praise
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Jurgen Klopp needs to be braver
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us