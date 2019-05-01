×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Klopp grumbles about Camp Nou 'temple' controversy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
163   //    01 May 2019, 02:48 IST
JurgenKlopp - cropped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp criticised journalists for playing an "easy game" over his comments about Liverpool's Champions League semi-final at Camp Nou and also slammed "s***" stories regarding his feelings towards Barcelona's former Reds midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

In a pre-match interview with DAZN, the Liverpool manager recalled taking his squad to watch a 2016 Champions League match between Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach, in an attempt to assuage any fear factor surrounding playing at one of Europe's most famous stadiums.

"It wasn't a top game as such because Barcelona were pretty dominant, but it was important for the team to see that it was just a football stadium and not some sort of temple or something," Klopp said.

This was construed as a slight in some quarters, including apparently by Barcelona's social media team, who tweeted a video clip of Camp Nou that was captioned: "Our home. Our temple. Our fortress."

At his pre-match news conference ahead of Wednesday's keenly anticipated clash, Barca coach Ernesto Valverde dismissed the furore. 

"What he meant by that is it's just two goals and 22 players chasing after a football," Valverde said. 

Speaking after his opposite number, Klopp displayed clear exasperation when the matter was raised. 

He said: "This is such a poor game, eh. Journalists... 

"I have to give like 500,000 interviews before a game like this, you say something and they pick the word out and they say, 'he said no temple of football!'. 

Advertisement

"I say 500,000 positive things about Barcelona and you try to play that easy game and you try to make a big thing. 

"I am a football fan much longer than I am [a coach], what could I say that is bad about this stadium?  

"But it is still a stadium where you want to play football, good football, the best football we can play. That's allowed and that's why we try it." 

Klopp was similarly wary when asked about Coutinho, who has generally flattered to deceive since moving to Catalonia from Anfield for €160million last January. 

"I know a lot of people make s*** stories about that," he said. "Yes, we miss Phil Coutinho a lot because he's a world-class player.

"I loved working together with him but we've had to deal without him and we've done well. That's all I can say about that. He's a really good player.

"When I first heard he wanted to go to Barcelona, I couldn't imagine that we would do this well without him but we did and it's all good. For both sides."

Tags:
Liverpool Football Barcelona
Advertisement
Our temple, our fortress - Barcelona hit back at Klopp comments
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Catalans respond to Jurgen Klopp's statements, 'The Camp Nou is just a stadium'
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: The Catalan giants respond to Klopp’s 'no temple' comment
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News Roundup: Lionel Messi to become the second footballer to receive prestigious award, Liverpool star not afraid to face Messi and more - April 30, 2019
RELATED STORY
Klopp: I haven't thought for one second about Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Klopp and Liverpool out to stop motivated Messi
RELATED STORY
You're never favourites against Barcelona, says Liverpool boss Klopp
RELATED STORY
Klopp unsure if Firmino will face Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League: What Barcelona should expect from Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Ranking 5 Liverpool players who would be decisive against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us