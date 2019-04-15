×
Klopp hails 'on fire' Liverpool captain Henderson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
57   //    15 Apr 2019, 00:06 IST
jordan henderson - cropped
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson

Jurgen Klopp saluted Jordan Henderson's form and leadership after the Liverpool captain impressed again in the precious 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah both scored in the space of three second-half minutes to send the Anfield club back to the top of the Premier League.

England midfielder Henderson forced the breakthrough as he teed up winger Mane's headed opener shortly half-time with a delicate cross to the far post.

The 28-year-old has thrived in a box-to-box role in recent matches and his assist further justified Klopp's decision to move him further upfield.

"I've said it since the first day I arrived and my opinion hasn't changed: he's a fantastic skipper for this team," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"On and off the pitch, he's fantastic.

"He's played so many positions - which I forced him to do - and he was still very, very important. There was not one part of him that was not important.

"In the last three games he's obviously on fire, which is good."

Liverpool's win was their sixth straight in all competitions and first at home to Chelsea in the Premier League since 2012.

It also restored the Reds' two-point advantage over title rivals Manchester City, who earlier won 3-1 at Crystal Palace.

Henderson said to Sky Sports: "It's obviously another big win for us in another big game.

"We have to concentrate on ourselves, work hard in training and do the business when we play at the weekend or in midweek.

"We're enjoying it, that's the main thing. We've got to keep doing it."

