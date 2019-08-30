Klopp happy to rely on Adrian with Alisson still 'some time' from a return

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given his full backing to Adrian after revealing first-choice goalkeeper Alisson is not yet close to a return.

Alisson has been sidelined with a calf injury sustained in the 4-1 win over Norwich City on the opening day of the Premier League season.

No timeframe has been given for the Brazil international's comeback, but he was moving freely on Thursday when collecting his award for Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season.

Asked for an update on Alisson at Friday's news conference, Klopp said: "He has made steps, of course, but it was a proper injury, so it will still take time.

"This is how it always is with professional sportsmen - when you have a muscle thing and it takes long, then it takes a while as well until you can bring the muscle to at least the same level as it was before.

"A calf muscle is pretty important for jumping - and for a goalie, it is quite important that you can jump from time to time, so it will take time."

Adrian has filled the void over the past few weeks and will remain in goal for the trip to Burnley, with Liverpool aiming to make it four wins from four in the Premier League.

"Thank God - and hopefully it stays like this - we have a fit Adrian in the back and now in charge, which is good," Klopp said.

"So far, I am really happy with everything I saw. He is a good guy, which is important as well, but most importantly of course he can catch balls and that’s good as well.

"The solution we found for it is really good, but of course it would be better if 'Ali' was around but that will still take some time."

Liverpool recovered from a goal down to beat Burnley 3-1 on their most recent trip to Turf Moor and needed a 90th-minute winner from defender Ragnar Klavan in the 2017-18 season.

"Turf Moor is great. It's a really tough place to go," Klopp said. "We have had all weather there! My first game there was one of the hottest days I experienced, then we had wind, rain, everything. It was always difficult.

"Once we played there on January 1, when Ragnar scored in the last minute. That's how a year should start!

"Life is not easy when you go there. The way they play is pretty clear, they don’t change it a lot but they do it that well that everybody who goes there struggles.

"I can't remember any team going there and winning well. [Manchester] City won there last year with a pretty tight decision. That's what we are prepared for."