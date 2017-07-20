Klopp helped me a lot - Liverpool captain Henderson reflects on injury woe

Jordan Henderson endured a tough period as a foot injury ended his 2016-17 campaign early but he is ready to reward Jurgen Klopp's faith.

by Omnisport News 20 Jul 2017, 18:13 IST

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has thanked Jurgen Klopp for helping him through the injury nightmare that curtailed his 2016-17 season.

Henderson did not feature for Liverpool after February 11 due to a foot injury, a particularly frustrating time for the 27-year-old as he did not have a specific recovery date to work towards.

The England midfielder has returned to the fray impressively during pre-season, featuring in each of Liverpool's friendlies to date – most recently Wednesday's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

"The majority of the injuries I've had have been difficult ones, in terms of not knowing how long and not having a timeframe to work to," Henderson told Liverpool's official website.

"I'd say the last few months were very difficult personally. You've got to learn from the experience. I feel stronger for it physically and mentally.

"The gaffer helped me a lot when I was injured. For any player, injuries are the worst part of football but you’ve got to deal with it the best way you can and try to come back stronger."

Class from the captain. pic.twitter.com/xNmtQXrSsH — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 20, 2017

A return to sustained fitness and form would be welcome, particularly with the 2018 World Cup on the horizon, and Henderson added: "Every season you go into is the biggest season, no matter who you are.

"Whether you are a young player, an experienced player or a player who has just come in, every season is massive for us individually and as a team.

"This one is no different and I’m looking forward to it."