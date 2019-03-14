×
Klopp hopeful over Henderson injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
142   //    14 Mar 2019, 07:08 IST
HendersonKlopp - Cropped
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful captain Jordan Henderson's ankle injury is "not that serious".

Henderson came off in the 13th minute of Liverpool's 3-1 win over Bayern Munich as they reached the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The England international was replaced by Fabinho as Sadio Mane's brace and a Virgil van Dijk header saw the Premier League side to victory.

Klopp confirmed Henderson had suffered an ankle injury, and he is hopeful over the severity.

"It's a big night with a little shadow that is Hendo's twisted ankle," he told a news conference.

"It's Hendo so he's a hard one, but we have to see, of course. It looks hopefully not that serious but we had to change.

"That's always a bad sign for a game, when you have to change early. We trained with him there in that position – we wanted to, not to rest Fabinho, but we wanted to bring in fresh legs and Hendo had fresh legs but unfortunately that didn't help with the ankle."

Liverpool may be without Henderson for their trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
