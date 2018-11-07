×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Klopp: I can't count the ways it went wrong for Liverpool

Omnisport
NEWS
News
45   //    07 Nov 2018, 06:12 IST
Jurgen Klopp - cropped
Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp said he only had 10 fingers when he was asked to explain what went wrong in Liverpool's shock 2-0 Champions League defeat to Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday.

Milan Pavkov scored both goals for Red Star, as they picked up their first win of the season in the Champions League and blew Group C wide open.

Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain's draw in the group's other game means that Liverpool are now level with the Partenopei on six points, one ahead of the French champions.

The Reds had their chances in Belgrade – most notably through Daniel Sturridge in the first half – and they hit the frame of the goal twice.

When asked to pinpoint where it had gone wrong for the Reds in his post-match news conference, Klopp said: "I only have 10 fingers.

"We had the first big chance with Daniel, a very big one. Each goal in a game like this leads the game in a specific direction.

"The atmosphere, noise-wise, was not a problem for us, but after the second goal they could smell it.

"We made it too easy for them. They deserved it with the passion they showed.

"We lost our mojo in the game, not in general. We have to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Klopp will be hoping his players can bounce back in style when they host rock-bottom Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Klopp: Liverpool made more mistakes at Arsenal than the...
RELATED STORY
Is it time for Wijnaldum to change his style of play for...
RELATED STORY
I'll take it! Klopp fine with Man City draw
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool will totally outclass Arsenal in...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool's weaknesses exposed in Red Star defeat, admits...
RELATED STORY
I was waiting for Van Persie and Bergkamp - Klopp lauds...
RELATED STORY
Doubters to Believers: Looking back at 3 years of Jurgen...
RELATED STORY
I'm happy it happened – Klopp glad about Alisson error
RELATED STORY
The 5 biggest achievements for Jurgen Klopp in 3 years...
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola - Comparing the two top...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us