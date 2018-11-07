Klopp: I can't count the ways it went wrong for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp said he only had 10 fingers when he was asked to explain what went wrong in Liverpool's shock 2-0 Champions League defeat to Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday.

Milan Pavkov scored both goals for Red Star, as they picked up their first win of the season in the Champions League and blew Group C wide open.

Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain's draw in the group's other game means that Liverpool are now level with the Partenopei on six points, one ahead of the French champions.

The Reds had their chances in Belgrade – most notably through Daniel Sturridge in the first half – and they hit the frame of the goal twice.

When asked to pinpoint where it had gone wrong for the Reds in his post-match news conference, Klopp said: "I only have 10 fingers.

"We had the first big chance with Daniel, a very big one. Each goal in a game like this leads the game in a specific direction.

"The atmosphere, noise-wise, was not a problem for us, but after the second goal they could smell it.

"We made it too easy for them. They deserved it with the passion they showed.

"We lost our mojo in the game, not in general. We have to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Klopp will be hoping his players can bounce back in style when they host rock-bottom Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.