Klopp: I've lifted Liverpool depression

Omnisport
NEWS
News
100   //    29 Dec 2018, 03:37 IST
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says Premier League leaders Liverpool were in a "depression" before his appointment in 2015.

Klopp is yet to win a trophy since taking charge at Anfield but his side sit six points clear at top halfway through the season.

Liverpool have benefited from the arrivals of players including Alisson and Virgil van Dijk this year, with defender Dejan Lovren hailing new arrivals as key to their title charge.

But Klopp, who succeeded Brendan Rodgers, believes a change in attitude throughout the club has been just as important as the Reds seek to win the title for the first time since 1989-90.

"I heard what Dejan said, but I'm not 100 per cent sure what he meant," Klopp told ESPN Brasil. "But bringing in the right players or whatever and, of course, we had to develop. That's what we do since I came in.

"First, because it felt a little bit like a depression here. I think it made sense to be extremely lively. Yes, to make mistakes, but be very lively, very direct, very energetic.

"It was not perfectly organised. In a few parts we were pretty quick with organisation, but it was only the offensive pressing pretty much. All the other departments we were a bit random, I would say.

"That, of course, improved a lot, so we are now working together with big parts of the squad for more than three years, which is brilliant. And all the other players which we picked, they adapted pretty well because of different reasons.

"One is only quality and the other thing is that they have played similar styles of football in the club they were in before. It was clear, we have to become more stable. That's what we try to do.

"It was a big thing in the summer obviously and the boys did the job so far. That's why we could get the results we could get."

Liverpool's title charge continues at home to Arsenal on Saturday, Klopp's side having won eight successive Premier League games for the first time under his leadership by beating Newcastle United 4-0 on Boxing Day.

Vice-captain James Milner will miss the game due to a muscle injury, while England internationals Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are long-term absentees.

Omnisport
NEWS
