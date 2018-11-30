×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Klopp impressed by 'improved' Everton ahead of Merseyside derby

Omnisport
NEWS
News
39   //    30 Nov 2018, 20:36 IST
Jurgen Klopp - cropped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp is ready for the toughest Merseyside derby of his Liverpool tenure as they prepare to host in-form Everton at Anfield on Sunday.

The home side will hope to bounce back from a midweek defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, with the 2-1 reverse on French soil dropping them out of the qualification places in a tightly contested Group C.

Yet Liverpool's players must quickly forget about Europe and switch their focus to Everton, who have picked up 16 points in their last seven Premier League outings to rise up to sixth in the table.

Klopp insists the loss to PSG has no bearing ahead of such a "special game" against opponents who have improved in the 2018-19 season under the stewardship of Marco Silva.

"I don't understand why we needed a defeat in Paris to be fully motivated for the Everton game," Klopp told the media. 

"It's a special game. Since I've been here, it always felt different, always was different during the preparation. The only bad thing is that we never have enough time to really prepare for it.

"You have a big game, then a few days later you play the next one. In an ideal world, we would have a week to prepare for it. All the rest is exactly like it should be.

"The games were always difficult in the past few years, but the improvement of Everton is obvious. It's a completely different team, a different style."

While Klopp has plenty of derby experience since moving to Merseyside, it will be the first taste of the occasion for opposite number Silva.

The Liverpool boss believes the current Everton squad poses the biggest threat to their neighbours and feels they would have no trouble competing at the top end in any other league in Europe.

"Since I've been here, Everton has always been really busy, but this is the best-tuned squad, 100 per cent," the former Borussia Dortmund manager said.

"They brought in a player that he [Silva] wanted because he knew him - Richarlison, and what a player he is. Last year [Theo] Walcott came in, then Bernard came in this year, [Andre] Gomes came in this year, [Lucas] Digne came in this year.

"Everything is there, creativity, speed, good organisation. [Seamus] Coleman is back and fit, [Micheal] Keane settled and fit - and a brilliant player for their build-up -  then Digne is like the young [Leighton] Baines, if you want. They have a really good team, then England's number one in goal [in Jordan Pickford].

"That is a proper squad, and it would be in all leagues in Europe. I'm 100 per cent sure they would be a European team in whichever competition. In England it's quite difficult, yet their development and improvement is obvious."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Liverpool vs Everton: Top 5 Merseyside derbies in recent...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Everton: 3 key battles which could decide...
RELATED STORY
Merseyside derbies overhyped, says ex-Everton captain...
RELATED STORY
Klopp backs 'unbelievably valuable' Firmino
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Everton: Shaqiri proving a cut-price Coutinho...
RELATED STORY
Henderson red card 'not so nice' - Klopp
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Everton: Football's one-sided rivalries
RELATED STORY
5 Unsuccessful signings by Jurgen Klopp
RELATED STORY
Will Merseyside have a bigger say in the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Klopp impressed by improving Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 14
Tomorrow CAR WOL 01:30 AM Cardiff City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow CRY BUR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Burnley
Tomorrow HUD BRI 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow LEI WAT 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Watford
Tomorrow MAN AFC 08:30 PM Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow NEW WES 08:30 PM Newcastle vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU MAN 11:00 PM Southampton vs Manchester United
02 Dec CHE FUL 05:30 PM Chelsea vs Fulham
02 Dec ARS TOT 07:35 PM Arsenal vs Tottenham
02 Dec LIV EVE 09:45 PM Liverpool vs Everton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us