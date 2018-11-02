×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Klopp impressed by improving Arsenal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    02 Nov 2018, 17:51 IST
jurgenklopp - cropped
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool need to have the "full package" at the Emirates Stadium this weekend if they are to get something out of a revitalised Arsenal, says Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds travel to north London as one of three unbeaten teams in the Premier League after 10 matches, with Arsenal sitting four points behind them in fourth.

After defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea in the opening two weeks of the 2018-19 campaign Arsenal are unbeaten in the league under Unai Emery, scoring 22 goals in the process.

Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil have all shone in recent weeks and Klopp knows stopping their 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions will not be easy.

"After a tough start they have had an impressive run," he told a media conference. "It will be a very, very interesting game for sure.

"Of course Arsenal are a threat [to the top four]. Their first two games against City and Chelsea, it's possible you would get no points. But how they played two or three months ago isn't important. We have analysed their last few games.

"You need the full package in games like this - to cause them problems when you have the ball and when they have the ball.

"It's a tough game. Nobody gave them presents and gave them points. They have deserved it. We have to be ready, for sure."

Klopp has not been surprised by Emery's impact at Arsenal since replacing Arsene Wenger, saying a change may have been just what the Gunners squad needed.

"Wenger is one of the best managers in the world and sometimes after a very long time [at a club] the mood at a club changes," he continued.

"Everybody in football knows how good Emery is. When a new manager comes in all players are out of their comfort zone.

"They all have to prove from the first day that they are not only the name, they are a footballer as well.

"It was clear that things would change, and the players know now."

Avoiding defeat would extend Liverpool's record-breaking start to the season, but Klopp knows there is still a lot of work to be done if they are to be title contenders.

"My assessment is so far, so good," he added. "A quarter of the season gone, that's nothing. 

"We have not done anything special, only what we have expected from us. We did what we had to do. As long as the majority of boys are fit we have a really good football team.

"We have grown together. We still like working together. We want to go for it together. It's only the start, but the start is good. 

"I don't see how it could have been massively better. Let's carry on. Do the right things in right moment and play the best football you can play."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
3 Things to watch out for when Arsenal meet Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool want Arsenal star in astonishing late...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Liverpool will beat...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Are Arsenal title contenders already?
RELATED STORY
Ozil criticism 'hypocritical', says Klopp
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Free Transfers of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
It hurts the fans: The English media's campaign against...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Match preview, Arsenal's probable...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds could make shock move for...
RELATED STORY
Fans eagerly awaiting Arsenal-Liverpool clash
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Tomorrow AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Tomorrow CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
Tomorrow EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
Tomorrow WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us