Klopp: Liverpool signing Shaqiri a no-brainer

Liverpool's new signing Xherdan Shaqiri

Jurgen Klopp feels the decision to bring Xherdan Shaqiri to Liverpool was a "no-brainer" for the Premier League club.

Switzerland international Shaqiri completed his switch to Liverpool on a "long-term" contract on Monday, ending a three-year stay at Stoke City following their relegation from the Premier League.

And Liverpool manager Klopp feels Shaqiri has the correct attributes to be a success at Anfield, the midfielder having signed for a reported £13.75million after shining for his country at the World Cup.

"I think the English phrase to explain the decision to sign Xherdan is a 'no-brainer'. When someone like him becomes available in this way you have to react if you are smart – and we have," Klopp told Liverpool's website.

"He has speed and ability, has the right amount of arrogance on the football pitch, real bravery to want the ball and influence things. To play for us these are mandatory requirements.

"We are the perfect move for him in this moment as well I think, because he needs to push himself and challenge himself and our environment encourages that. We will want him to express himself but also learn and improve the areas of his game where he can still make progression.

Shaqiri's versatility and experience of performing in the Premier League appealed to Klopp, who has also added Naby Keita and Fabinho to Liverpool's squad for the 2018-19 season.

"From our perspective, he is someone who makes a big difference to the squad and team, because he can fit in so many positions in our system," the Liverpool manager added. "He gives us greater flexibility in how we can use our current players also. This is cool.

"I know him well from his time in Switzerland and especially Germany – I have been a long-time admirer. But the added bonus now is that he knows the Premier League and what it takes to perform in this uniquely intense environment. He also did really well at the World Cup – so he comes to us full of belief and confidence.

"Finally, Xherdan the person will fit in perfectly at Liverpool I believe. He has personality and drive – he is someone who will feed off the positive emotion of our crowd. He joins a dressing room of really good lads and I know they will welcome him with open arms and help him settle and integrate quickly."

Shaqiri won the Champions League during his time at Bayern Munich, while the 26-year-old has also played for Serie A side Inter, as well as Basel in his homeland.