×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Klopp: Manchester City showing no sign of weakness

Omnisport
NEWS
News
141   //    21 Dec 2018, 08:27 IST
KloppGuardiola-cropped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sees no weaknesses in Manchester City as he praised the "special" Premier League champions in the race for the title.

Klopp's Liverpool are a point clear of City atop the table – a lead the Reds can extend with victory over Wolves at Molineux on Friday.

Liverpool remain the only undefeated team in the Premier League after Pep Guardiola's City were upstaged by Chelsea on December 8.

Klopp's side look in ominous form following their 3-1 win over Manchester United last week, however, the German insisted City remain the team to beat heading into a busy festive period.

"I have to respect that City are really, really, really good," Klopp said. "I can't say that City are lucky here and lucky there. They aren't.

"Every match day they are spot on. They were last year when they got 100 points and they stay in that mode. Chapeau.

"I have to say it, there's no sign of weakness. In the first 15 minutes against Everton maybe, but that was 12.30pm after a Champions League game so it was an extended warm-up and there were balls flying around and missed passes. But after that they took charge of the game and won it comfortably. Thank you very much. Next one.

"They are the current champions and they still play like champions. The desire I see at City after being such clear champions last year, I think that's special. We are all the challengers. That's why we should concentrate on every game and not take any result for granted.

"We are all judged on that because they are the champions, they can do it, so it should be possible for us as well."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
I don't think Manchester City feel any pressure - Klopp
RELATED STORY
Why Liverpool could dethrone Manchester City this season
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Liverpool can win the Premier League this...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City form should not dim Liverpool assessment...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Manchester City: The tale of two cities...
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola - Comparing the two top...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool need to be at 110 per cent to beat Manchester...
RELATED STORY
The challenge, the challenger and Manchester City
RELATED STORY
3 things Manchester City need to do to beat Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Tactical Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
Tomorrow WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
Tomorrow ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
Tomorrow AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
Tomorrow HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
Tomorrow MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
Tomorrow WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
Tomorrow CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us