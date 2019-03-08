×
Klopp not worried by stuttering Salah's misses

Omnisport
NEWS
News
118   //    08 Mar 2019, 17:33 IST
MohamedSalah - cropped
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp is not concerned by Mohamed Salah's recent form and is instead encouraged that Liverpool are creating chances.

Salah missed three big opportunities against Everton in a goalless draw last week, drawing a pair of saves from Jordan Pickford and later allowing recovering defender Michael Keane to block after running through.

The Egypt star, who netted 32 Premier League goals last season, has now not scored in his last four matches in all competitions, with Liverpool failing to find the net at all in three of those games.

Such stuttering form in front of goal has contributed to the Reds slipping a point behind Manchester City in the title race, but Klopp insists he is not worried about Salah.

"If you have chances in a game, you want to score," he told a news conference ahead of the clash with Burnley. "But as a manager, I'm more than used to players not scoring all the time.

"Mo has an unbelievable scoring record and that is a part of why we are in the position we're in now.

"As long as we keep creating chances, that's fine."

Liverpool host Burnley on Sunday before heading to Germany for their Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayern Munich. The tie is goalless after the first match.

NEWS
NEWS
