×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Klopp responsible for Liverpool's Champions League comeback – Mourinho

Omnisport
NEWS
News
239   //    08 May 2019, 07:44 IST
JurgenKlopp-cropped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Jose Mourinho believes Liverpool's memorable Champions League comeback against Barcelona was down to manager Jurgen Klopp as he lavished the German in praise.

Last season's runners-up Liverpool completed the great escape at Anfield, where the Reds overturned a 3-0 semi-final first-leg deficit to win 4-0 on Tuesday.

Braces from Divock Origi and substitute Georginio Wijnaldum saw Liverpool stun Lionel Messi and Barca on Merseyside en route to the June 1 final in Madrid.

Former Manchester United boss Mourinho hailed the impact of Klopp post-match, telling beIN SPORTS: "I have to say, this remontada [comeback] has one name, Jurgen.

"I think this was not about tactics or philosophy but heart and soul and empathy that he created with this group of players.

"They had a risk of finishing a fantastic season without anything to celebrate and now they are one step from being European champions. I think Jurgen deserves it.

"The work they are doing in Liverpool is fantastic. I think this is about him. This is a reflection of his personality, never giving up, the fighting spirit, every player giving everything."

Mourinho added: "He is not crying because he's missing a player or playing 50-60 matches per season. Coaches in other leagues say their players play too many matches. Everything about today is because of Jurgen's mentality.

Advertisement

"I repeat, Jurgen is the man responsible for this achievement from his fantastic personality, his fantastic mentality. The team was there and the team believed."

The winner of the Ajax-Tottenham tie will face Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano next month.

Tags:
Liverpool Football Barcelona
Advertisement
Liverpool news: Jose Mourinho praises Jurgen Klopp after Reds' 4-0 win against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Jose Mourinho gives his prediction for the clash between Liverpool and Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 reasons why Liverpool can still comeback against Barcelona in the 2nd leg
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona: 3 players who won the game for Jurgen Klopp
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 Liverpool players who let Jurgen Klopp down against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 'It's hard for any team to score four against Barca but Liverpool could have the greatest comeback', says Reds icon
RELATED STORY
The numbers behind Liverpool's famous Champions League comeback
RELATED STORY
Klopp hails 'unstoppable' Messi after Champions League brace
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: 3 clashes to look out for in Barcelona vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Champions League: The Anfield faithful turn 12th man for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us