Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Klopp slams 'crazy' German media

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.48K   //    08 Sep 2018, 20:47 IST
jurgenklopp-cropped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp dubbed the German media's reaction to the country's dismal World Cup performance "crazy" and called for the nation to give Joachim Low's players a chance to redeem themselves.

Germany played out a goalless draw with France in the opening match of their Nations League campaign on Thursday - their first outing since being knocked out at the group stage in Russia.

Defeats to South Korea and Mexico, either side of a dramatic victory over Sweden, condemned Die Mannschaft to their worst performance at a World Cup in 80 years but Klopp condemned the reaction of the public and the media since then.

Asked whether he felt criticism of the team was fair, he told reporters: "No.

"And if I was a follower of the German national team I wouldn't say anything. Because you [media] can't deal with it.

"To deal with an early exit in the group stage of the World Cup, the way the media and the whole nation did, was crazy. The coach had to explain himself, he had to explain football to the whole nation.

"People have been trying this approach for 100 years and it doesn't work. So, for me, it was too much.

"So, calm down, let them play football and I promise you, Germany will win games again."

Vissel Kobe striker Lukas Podolski, who retired from international football after scoring the winning goal in a 1-0 friendly victory over England in March 2017, backed Low's men to recover their form in time to qualify for the 2020 European Championship.

"I cannot imagine a successor to him. You cannot forget what he's been doing for German football for more than 10 years," he said.

"If you are bitter about being eliminated at a tournament, you have to give [Low] a bit of credit.

"Now it's about getting ready for the 2020 European Championship. Jogi will try a few things to get the boys back on track."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Klopp: Should I start watching Mourinho's news conferences?
RELATED STORY
I'm happy it happened – Klopp glad about Alisson error
RELATED STORY
Judging Jurgen Klopp: Why is the Liverpool manager not...
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho takes potshots at Jurgen Klopp and...
RELATED STORY
From Celtic reject to Scotland's Skipper: The Prominent...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 5 picks for the Manager of...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho: Klopp has to deliver after spending spree
RELATED STORY
4 Liverpool players who have successfully changed their...
RELATED STORY
Fabinho progress satisfies Liverpool boss Klopp
RELATED STORY
Klopp in the dark on Karius future amid links to Besiktas
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us