×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Klopp tells Liverpool to feel 'excited' about chasing down Manchester City

Omnisport
NEWS
News
229   //    08 Mar 2019, 17:04 IST
jurgen klopp - cropped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool should feel "optimistic and excited" in their quest to chase down Premier League leaders Manchester City.

A run of four draws in their last six league games has seen the Reds slip a point behind City with nine matches left this season.

The Reds host Burnley on Sunday knowing they will be four adrift of the champions if Pep Guardiola's side defeat Watford a day earlier.

Klopp, though, says there is no reason to change their approach to matches simply because they are now playing catch-up in the title race.

"Luckily, we don't have to change much," he told a news conference. "The plan is still to win football games and that is difficult enough.

"We will know the City result before we start our game, but we won't make a big fuss about it because we are just fighting for the top spot in the league and it's important to be optimistic and excited.

"Our only problem this week is Burnley, and that's enough. We have to be really good to beat this team. [Sean] Dyche is doing an amazing job, perhaps with not the best circumstances in the league.

"We have prepared for the fact it will be tough. When they play five at the back it doesn't work out 100 per cent, if I am correct, so we expect 4-4-2.

Advertisement

"[Ashley] Barnes is good in the air and gets in behind and they are good on the wings. Crosses, we should expect.

"They also don't have the majority of possession in games, so we need to be creative and patient.

"It will be difficult - they really fight and are highly motivated. When you watch their last three or four games, you give respect - they beat Tottenham.

"I'm sure they're looking forward to this game."

Klopp has laid down a challenge to supporters to create a good atmosphere at Anfield by abstaining from indulgences on Saturday night.

"We always have this question about when we have a 12 noon kick-off," he said. "We don't have issues with this anymore. We need atmosphere at 12 o'clock.

"If you have a ticket, go to bed at 10pm latest, don't drink and be on your toes from the first to the last second."

Klopp hopes to have Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez back this month, although Sunday's game will come too early, but James Milner is nursing a minor problem.

"It's a rather positive moment; it looks really good," he said on injuries.

"Dejan trained [on Thursday] for the first time, [in] full, completely normal. Joe is now running with 100 per cent of his weight, because we have different opportunities to run. Now he is really at 100 per cent and it's good, it looks good.

"Most of the [returns] will probably be after the international break, for example Joe and stuff like that. Dejan, we have to see. He was out for a while, so we have to see how his fitness is exactly.

"Millie, we will have to see. It is Millie, so everything heals quicker with him!

"He had a little muscle issue, but there are still two days to go until the game. I think if you ask Millie he would say, 'I will be ready', but we have to see."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
I don't think Manchester City feel any pressure - Klopp
RELATED STORY
Klopp: I don't get a heart attack from Man City results
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Manchester City defeat an important step for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
'Outstanding' Manchester City not cracking, says Klopp
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Jurgen Klopp needs to be braver
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Vs Manchester City: 3 factors that could decide this season's Premier League champions
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Manchester City: The next big rivalry in English football?
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Liverpool will not give up in title race with Man City
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester City backup players who would walk into Liverpool's starting XI
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Who will win the title race, Liverpool or Manchester City?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 30
Today CRY BRI 06:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today CAR WES 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs West Ham
Today HUD AFC 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs AFC Bournemouth
Today LEI FUL 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Fulham
Today NEW EVE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Everton
Today SOU TOT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Tottenham
Today MAN WAT 11:00 PM Manchester City vs Watford
Tomorrow LIV BUR 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Burnley
Tomorrow CHE WOL 07:35 PM Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow ARS MAN 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us