Klopp: Tomorrow I'll be happy, but now I'm disappointed

Liverpool's engrossing 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester City on Sunday was "absolutely okay" for Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

by Omnisport News 20 Mar 2017, 01:18 IST

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp embraces Pep Guardiola of Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp was left disappointed after Manchester City came from behind to claim a 1-1 Premier League draw against Liverpool on Sunday, though he expects to reflect on the result more positively later.

Liverpool were on track to leapfrog City into third after James Milner scored his seventh penalty of the season, converting from 12 yards after Roberto Firmino was brought down by Gael Clichy.

But Sergio Aguero slotted home Kevin De Bruyne's low cross to set up a magnificent finale at the Etihad Stadium, with both sides wasting massive chances to claim all three points.

Klopp felt his side should have recorded what would have been their sixth win in seven Premier League games against City.

"It's difficult to make an assessment," Klopp told Sky Sports. "A point at City is absolutely okay and there were a few situations when we couldn't defend their quality, but we could have won this game.

"Their goalkeeper [Willy Caballero] made a few outstanding saves and then we had this phase around the second half, 50 to 70 minutes, when we had them but didn't close the game in this moment.

"We let them a little bit recover on the pitch so they came back with their quality and they deserved to score. We could have scored more.

"Our attitude was outstanding, and there was a lot of good football from two highly motivated sides, with chances until the last second. It was good and we can build on the performance. Tomorrow I'll be happy but now I'm a bit disappointed, but not a lot."

A solid shift from both sides. pic.twitter.com/exgNGruQ6y — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 19, 2017

Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane spurned clear opportunities to score, with the England international somehow passing up a golden late chance from eight yards out, while Klopp suggested referee Michael Oliver could have awarded further spot-kicks.

"A few situations I thought we could've scored and Lallana was one, Sadio and all that stuff," the German said.

"In this game both sides could have had penalties and maybe we could've had two, they could've had two. It was a difficult game for the ref as it was so quick and intense so it's okay and we'll take it.

"It's fair because we scored once and they scored once, we could've lost and we could've won but football is often like this. If we use our chances that's one thing and around set pieces we were very good we had two or three open balls in the six-yard box and I don't know how they defended these.

"They had their chances and it's okay, but I'm not happy in this moment. Give me a few hours and then I'll be happy."