×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Klopp unsure if Firmino will face Barcelona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
120   //    27 Apr 2019, 05:14 IST
RobertoFirmino - Cropped
Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino is no certainty to be fit to face Barcelona in the Champions League, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Firmino, 27, missed his side's 5-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Friday due to a muscle injury.

Liverpool make the trip to Camp Nou for the first leg of their semi-final against Barca on Wednesday and while Klopp is optimistic over Firmino's availability, the German is not yet certain.

"Bobby trained yesterday [Thursday] completely normally. It was not high intensity, we just had to work on set-pieces a little bit and here and there a couple of things," he told a news conference.

"I didn't see it in training, it happened in the last situation of training and he felt a muscle a little bit.

"Now, the official diagnosis is he has a small tear in a small muscle, so apart from the word tear everything else is positive.

"It is Bobby, so he might be ready for Wednesday, but we obviously don't know in the moment. Because it is him, it's rather likely that [he will be] than not, but we will see.

"So, of all the bad news you can get it is pretty much the best, but it's still bad enough that he couldn't play tonight."

Advertisement

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League comfortably thanks to braces from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah after Naby Keita's first-minute opener.

But they had another injury scare in the second half when star defender Virgil van Dijk appeared to hurt his foot.

However, Klopp dismissed any worries about the centre-back, saying: "No, nothing. I asked him, he said, 'No, no, all good'."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona
Advertisement
You're never favourites against Barcelona, says Liverpool boss Klopp
RELATED STORY
Klopp: I haven't thought for one second about Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Luis Suarez reveals he would love to play under Jurgen Klopp
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eyeing €110 million Atletico Madrid midfielder, PSG president warns Real Madrid Neymar isn't for sale and more European transfer news, February 26th 2019
RELATED STORY
Klopp dismisses Coutinho rumours
RELATED STORY
Klopp not worrying about Messi just yet
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Twitter reacts as Liverpool set up Barcelona semifinal
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona and Liverpool to battle for world-class 23-year-old
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Klopp relishing the Messi challenge
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Mohamed Salah should stay at Liverpool even if Barcelona come calling
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 36
FT LIV HUD
5 - 0
 Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town
Today TOT WES 05:00 PM Tottenham vs West Ham
Today CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
Today FUL CAR 07:30 PM Fulham vs Cardiff City
Today SOU AFC 07:30 PM Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth
Today WAT WOL 07:30 PM Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today BRI NEW 10:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle
Tomorrow LEI ARS 04:30 PM Leicester City vs Arsenal
Tomorrow BUR MAN 06:35 PM Burnley vs Manchester City
Tomorrow MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us