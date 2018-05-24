Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Klopp used Sevilla loss to inspire European title tilt - Henderson

    Jurgen Klopp has already suffered defeat in a European final with Liverpool, but Jordan Henderson believes they are prepared this time.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    24 May 2018
    1.05K
    KloppHendersonCropped
    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and midfielder Jordan Henderson

    Jordan Henderson revealed that Jurgen Klopp used the pain of Liverpool's 2016 Europa League final loss to inspire this season's run to the Champions League showpiece.

    The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat to Sevilla in Klopp's first season at the helm, but the German looks to have used the experience to spur his side on.

    Having guided the club back to Europe's elite competition with a fourth-placed finish in 2016-17, Klopp will lead his side out against holders Real Madrid in Saturday's Champions League final.

    And captain Henderson believes he saw this weekend's Kiev showdown coming after a post-match rallying call from former Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp.

    "He had this sort of vision that made me think we would get to another final," said World Cup-bound England international Henderson, an unused sub in the reverse to Sevilla.

    "He looked at the bigger picture and the future, and he felt it could be a big moment in our careers to learn from the experience.

    "He wanted to use the experience of that final to keep us together and use it as a positive. If we got to another final we would be ready.

    "At that moment I sensed that he could see that he was confident about getting to another final.

    "I definitely remember that night. I think you can see how he has taken the team forward since then has been fantastic.

    "He has created a special dressing room with special players."

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
