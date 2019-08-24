×
Klopp wary of Arsenal 'goal machine' Aubameyang

Omnisport
NEWS
News
149   //    24 Aug 2019, 07:12 IST
KloppAubameyang - Cropped
Jurgen Klopp and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is wary of "goal machine" Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of facing Arsenal on Saturday.

Klopp and Aubameyang spent two seasons together at Borussia Dortmund, the coach heading to Anfield in 2015 and the forward joining Arsenal in January 2018.

Aubameyang has impressed during his time in the Premier League, scoring 43 goals in 67 games in all competitions for Arsenal.

Klopp knows what his former forward is capable of, talking up Aubameyang ahead of the top-of-the-table clash between the clubs at Anfield.

"Auba has actually no real weaknesses apart from his fashion style. I'm really glad it has worked out well for him, because I really like him," he told UK newspapers.

"I didn't think abut the Premier League when I signed him for Dortmund. He played as a winger at Saint-Etienne at that time, we needed a number nine because [Robert] Lewandowski left us. We thought long about it, then he came in and played on the wing and we played with [Ciro] Immobile as well.

"Later on we realised he is a really good central striker, a number nine, as well. It was not immediate like this, he developed incredibly and became a goal machine."

Klopp, whose team and Arsenal were the only sides to win their opening two Premier League games, praised Aubameyang's progress as a player.

"I have to say his finishing is incredible. Combine that with the speed and it is really interesting," he said.

"He plays now on the wing in a 4-2-3-1 which means he has to defend too and he is ready for that. He is a really good player."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Liverpool Football
