×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Koeman applauds Depay but accuses Netherlands of being 'careless' in 4-0 win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    22 Mar 2019, 05:10 IST
depay-cropped
Memphis Depay of Netherlands

Ronald Koeman accused Netherlands of a "careless" display despite beating Belarus 4-0 in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier, though he was impressed with Memphis Depay.

Netherlands had no issues seeing off their visitors in Rotterdam, taking just 50 seconds to take the lead when Depay seized upon a defensive error before tucking away from a tight angle.

Depay then set up Georginio Wijnaldum, before dispatching a penalty that had been won by the Liverpool midfielder.

Wijnaldum's Reds team-mate Virgil van Dijk completed the scoring in the Group C fixture when turning in Depay's ball across the face of goal, but Koeman was not entirely happy with the performance, particularly between going 2-0 up in the 21st minute and half-time.

"We were careless," Koeman told NOS. "I thought it was nonchalant. I saw more backheels than I have seen here in years. But in the final phase of the first half and in the second half it went well again.

"But after going 1-0 up, you have to play disciplined. We apparently do not control that yet. We even blocked some shots in our own area.

"Going 1-0 up early was the ideal scenario, but then you have to play like we did in the second half.

"You should not think: 'It's 2-0, we will easily win this.' That also has to do with the development of this team."

Advertisement

Koeman did reserve praise for Depay, however, who continues to impress at international level despite enduring a rather underwhelming season with Lyon.

"I say it every time, he is a great player," Koeman said. "He may be going through a lesser phase at his club, but if he feels free and has confidence, he can do a lot.

"Memphis is a very important player for us, he has proven that in this competition."

Omnisport
NEWS
Koeman: Timing of Euro 2020 qualifiers is odd
RELATED STORY
How would Ronald Koeman utilise the current Barcelona squad?
RELATED STORY
De Jong asked Koeman for Barcelona advice
RELATED STORY
Transfer News - Zidane wants Sadio Mané at Real Madrid, Juventus eyeing a move for Eriksen & Memphis Depay attracting interest from Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Is Memphis Depay ready for a top club now?
RELATED STORY
Five players who have felt the curse of the number 7 shirt at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Germany, Netherlands get quick reunion in Euros qualifying
RELATED STORY
De Ligt will be world's best centre-back – Koeman
RELATED STORY
Why Ronald Koeman is the ideal successor to Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Cruyff, Koeman, Kluivert - De Jong following pantheon of Dutch Barca greats
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
PP SIE ETH Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia
24 Mar SEN MAD 12:30 AM Senegal vs Madagascar
24 Mar MAL SOU 12:30 AM Mali vs South Sudan
24 Mar CON LIB 06:30 PM Congo DR vs Liberia
24 Mar ZIM CON 06:30 PM Zimbabwe vs Congo
24 Mar CEN GUI 07:30 PM Central African Republic vs Guinea
24 Mar BEN TOG 08:30 PM Benin vs Togo
24 Mar CAP LES 08:30 PM Cape Verde Islands vs Lesotho
24 Mar TAN UGA 08:30 PM Tanzania vs Uganda
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow MAL FAR 10:30 PM Malta vs Faroe Islands
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us