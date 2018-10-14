Koeman calm after Netherlands make history against Germany

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman.

A pragmatic Ronald Koeman has promised to keep his feet off the dancefloor and planted in reality following Netherlands' breakthrough Nations League victory over Germany.

Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum combined to give the Oranje a memorable 3-0 victory in Amsterdam on Saturday.

The result marked Netherlands' biggest ever win over Germany and took them to within a point of group leaders France.

Koeman, though, is not getting away by a third win in his seventh match in charge.

"Well I'm not going to glide across the dancefloor, but of course I'm proud. This is a great result," the ex-Everton manager said.

"We were waiting a long time for this, but I'm not the kind of guy who pretends that we've become world champions.

3 - The Netherlands have beaten Germany with a 3+ goal margin for the first time in history. Historic. pic.twitter.com/rDscgOKO64 — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) October 13, 2018

"I'm proud because finally we got the result we needed and we can say 'yes, there is development in the team'. That's what we needed. You could also feel that in the stadium, in the atmosphere.

"But if I tell the players that everything was great, it's not good. We need to grow with each other.

"I'm so happy for the guys, they've worked so hard for it."

Netherlands meet Belgium in a friendly on Tuesday before their Nations League group-stage campaign wraps up in November.