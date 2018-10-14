×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Koeman calm after Netherlands make history against Germany

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    14 Oct 2018, 16:34 IST
Ronald Koeman - cropped
Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman.

A pragmatic Ronald Koeman has promised to keep his feet off the dancefloor and planted in reality following Netherlands' breakthrough Nations League victory over Germany.

Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum combined to give the Oranje a memorable 3-0 victory in Amsterdam on Saturday.

The result marked Netherlands' biggest ever win over Germany and took them to within a point of group leaders France.

Koeman, though, is not getting away by a third win in his seventh match in charge.

"Well I'm not going to glide across the dancefloor, but of course I'm proud. This is a great result," the ex-Everton manager said.

"We were waiting a long time for this, but I'm not the kind of guy who pretends that we've become world champions.

"I'm proud because finally we got the result we needed and we can say 'yes, there is development in the team'. That's what we needed. You could also feel that in the stadium, in the atmosphere.

"But if I tell the players that everything was great, it's not good. We need to grow with each other.

"I'm so happy for the guys, they've worked so hard for it."

Netherlands meet Belgium in a friendly on Tuesday before their Nations League group-stage campaign wraps up in November.

Omnisport
NEWS
Koeman tells Netherlands to be inspired by Ajax holding...
RELATED STORY
Netherlands thrashes Germany 3-0 to pile pressure on Loew
RELATED STORY
4 new players in Netherlands team for Germany
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as The Netherlands beat Germany
RELATED STORY
Dutch defeat of Germany shows that the future is bright
RELATED STORY
Koeman 'right to be critical' of Man City penalty...
RELATED STORY
Netherlands 3-0 Germany: Three reasons for the Dutch...
RELATED STORY
Koeman demands improvement from 'laid back' Van Dijk
RELATED STORY
5 hits and flops as The Netherlands beat Germany | UEFA...
RELATED STORY
France's World Cup win means nothing now – Koeman
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT SOU SEY
6 - 0
 South Africa vs Seychelles
16 Oct LIB CON 11:30 PM Liberia vs Congo
International Friendlies 2018
FT CHI IND
0 - 0
 China PR vs India
16 Oct CRO JOR 12:15 AM Croatia vs Jordan
16 Oct IND HON 03:00 PM Indonesia vs Hong Kong
16 Oct BAH PAL 03:30 PM Bahrain vs Palestine
16 Oct JAP URU 04:05 PM Japan vs Uruguay
16 Oct KOR PAN 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Panama
16 Oct CAM SIN 05:00 PM Cambodia vs Singapore
16 Oct CHI SYR 05:30 PM China PR vs Syria
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us