×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Koeman demands improvement from 'laid back' Van Dijk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
101   //    10 Oct 2018, 09:58 IST
VirgilVanDijk-cropped
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk is "too laid back" and must improve, according to his national team coach Ronald Koeman.

Koeman's side were edged 2-1 by World Cup champions France last month, Van Dijk beaten to a cross by Olivier Giroud for the winning goal in the Nations League clash.

Van Dijk, widely regarded as one of Europe's best defenders, also gave away a penalty for Liverpool against Manchester City on Sunday, but Riyad Mahrez sent his spot-kick over the bar.

Koeman, who signed Van Dijk at Southampton in 2015, said he wanted more from the star centre-back.

"I told Virgil within 30 seconds of the end of the game against France what I thought," he said.

"I know him so well – and that means I know where all his little faults are.

"Virgil has to improve, not a lot, but sometimes he is a little too laid back. That needs to change.

"There are moments as a defender when you should be no more than three feet away from the striker you are marking.

"And, particularly in Van Dijk's case, because of the strength and power he has he is too laid back."

Netherlands are preparing for a Nations League clash against Germany before meeting Belgium in a friendly.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Van Dijk not worried about Salah form
RELATED STORY
Liverpool have earned Manchester City's respect, says Van...
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Van Dijk injury not serious
RELATED STORY
Carragher: Van Dijk can become Liverpool legend
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: Alisson making difference at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk hails Liverpool resilience in Brighton battle
RELATED STORY
Liverpool ignoring media's champions chat, says Van Dijk
RELATED STORY
Virgil van Dijk is slowly proving why he is the most...
RELATED STORY
Klopp hopeful over Van Dijk fitness
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp hails Virgil Van Dijk after man-of-the-match...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us