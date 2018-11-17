×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Koeman surprised by dominant Netherlands

Omnisport
NEWS
News
60   //    17 Nov 2018, 10:48 IST
Ronald Koeman - cropped
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman was surprised by the superiority his team enjoyed during their 2-0 Nations League victory over France on Friday.

A first-half goal from Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay's penalty deep into injury time earned the Oranje a convincing victory over the World Cup winners at De Kuip in Rotterdam.

Netherlands missed out on qualification for the tournament in Russia, having also failed to make it to Euro 2016.

But signs of recovery are seemingly emerging, leaving Koeman optimistic. 

"I did not expect that we would be the better team for ninety minutes," he told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

"I also did not expect to be able to read the whole match so well. I am proud of this mature performance against France. This is a huge step. We talk about it every time, that next step. Now we have seen a match in which we, even against an opponent like France, start well and hold on to the end. 

"In one or two moments, we took a little too much risk in putting pressure on, but we had twelve goal attempts and France two. We already had opportunities at 2-0. Their keeper was great, otherwise it would have been 3-0 or 4-0. That could have happened. It is exceptionally good what the players have shown tonight."

Koeman hailed the renewed enthusiasm of his side, as they seek to drag the national team back onto the big stage at Euro 2020. 

"You see it a lot, at training sessions and during competitions, how self-consciously the group is working to get better and to achieve success, something that has not happened for a number of years," he said.

"And then also in this type of game. We now have six points and chance a to win. Nobody expected that, nor did I. This gives a team so much confidence."

Just five months after watching Les Bleus reach the pinnacle of the sport by winning the World Cup, France coach Didier Deschamps acknowledged they were second best on Friday. 

"There was a team in front of us with a lot of envy and we were not good enough," Deschamps was quoted as saying on the French Football Federation website.

"There was no picture in attack tonight and it's logical that this Netherlands team wins this match.

"And I do not exclude myself from this analysis.

"We're not going to take refuge behind absences, [playing at] the highest level has requirements and we did not meet them.

"We had too much technical waste."

Omnisport
NEWS
Koeman tells Netherlands to be inspired by Ajax holding...
RELATED STORY
Koeman calm after Netherlands make history against Germany
RELATED STORY
Koeman understands De Ligt's Eredivisie frustrations
RELATED STORY
Youthful Netherlands have forged strong bond - Wijnaldum
RELATED STORY
France vs Netherlands: 5 Talking Points, UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
The romance of the nonsensical, beautiful Netherlands
RELATED STORY
France's World Cup win means nothing now – Koeman
RELATED STORY
Depay 'a joy to watch', says Koeman
RELATED STORY
4 new players in Netherlands team for Germany
RELATED STORY
Koeman demands improvement from 'laid back' Van Dijk
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
16 Nov SOU BUR 06:30 PM South Sudan vs Burundi
Tomorrow MAD SUD 05:00 PM Madagascar vs Sudan
Tomorrow ETH GHA 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Ghana
Tomorrow KEN SIE 06:30 PM Kenya vs Sierra Leone
Tomorrow SWA NIG 07:00 PM Swaziland vs Niger
Tomorrow MOZ ZAM 07:00 PM Mozambique vs Zambia
Tomorrow RWA CEN 07:00 PM Rwanda vs Central African Republic
Tomorrow LES TAN 07:30 PM Lesotho vs Tanzania
Tomorrow GUI COT 10:30 PM Guinea vs Côte d'Ivoire
International Friendlies 2018
Today JOR IND 10:30 PM Jordan vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us