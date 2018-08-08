Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kohli calls on fans to support all team members

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
36   //    08 Aug 2018, 19:39 IST

By Aditi Khanna

(Eds: adding byline)

London, Aug 8 (PTI) Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has called on fans to support the entire team and not focus on just one or two players.

Addressing a gathering of senior diplomats, business chiefs and politicians at a special reception hosted by the Indian High Commissioner to the UK Y K Sinha at his London residence yesterday evening, the batsman praised his fellow teammates for their hardwork.

"We as a team love playing with each other and play with a lot of passion.I would just say to the fans to support the whole team because we all are giving our best efforts and we all want to win together," said Kohli, who was accompanied by his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma.

"It's not about individuals or one or two players, it's about Team India together and that's the passion everyone should carry off the field as well," he said.

Kohli, alongside the rest of his squad, interacted with the guests at the reception, signed autographs and posed for selfies.

It is always wonderful to come to London and interact with people who love the game, he said.

The reception in honour of the Indian cricket team was hosted by the High Commissioner ahead of the second Test against England at Lord's, starting tomorrow.

"The whole team has played very well. We lost (the first Test), but we lost narrowly. And, I am confident that at Lord's, the Mecca of Cricket, we will win and go on to win the series," said Sinha, praising Kohli as the "greatest batsman in the world".

India are trailing the five-match Test series, having lost their first game at Edgbaston last week

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Virat Kohli pleads fans to...
RELATED STORY
3 Things only true football fans understand
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: How one video from captain...
RELATED STORY
Darren Ferguson thanks fans for 'overwhelming' support
RELATED STORY
Why Liverpool fans need to support Loris Karius
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Mourinho needs to leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
MLS eager to show off Atlanta success story at All-Star Game
RELATED STORY
Les Bleus: A truly diverse and multicultural football team
RELATED STORY
Simeone's team will be title contenders, but who will be...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 Transfer Targets In Recent Memory...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us