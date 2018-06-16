Kompany's World Cup bid on track after Ciman departure

Vincent Kompany looks likely to recover from a groin injury in time for Belgium's World Cup opener against Panama on Monday.

Omnisport NEWS News 16 Jun 2018, 13:34 IST 243 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Belgium defender Vincent Kompany.

Vincent Kopmany's race to be fit for Belgium's World Cup campaign appears to be on track after stand-by defender Laurent Ciman left Russia.

Kompany has been recovering from a groin injury suffered in the Red Devils' goalless draw with Portugal on June 2, with Ciman asked to travel to Russia as cover.

Belgium confirmed on Friday that Los Angeles FC defender Ciman has now left the squad, handing a boost to Kompany's chances of being available for the World Cup opener against Panama on Monday.

Last week, Kompany told Belgian broadcaster RTBF that he is not worried about being fit enough to play in Russia.

"I am confident it will be okay," he said. "I feel good and have often fought back.

"The goal to play at the World Cup is in my head and I try to achieve that.

"I have the habit of returning after injuries, that is my plan now."