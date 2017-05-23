KOOH Sports partners with AIFF and AFC to celebrate “AFC Grassroots Day”

All kids need is a little help, a little hope and someone who believes in them, - Magic Johnson

by Press Release News 23 May 2017, 12:47 IST

AFC Grassroots Day celebrated in Navi Mumbai

On 20th May, KOOH Sports celebrated Grassroots Day along with the government bodies like All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in Mumbai. They did a 15 days camp for grassroots level Football coaching followed by a culminating event in which the participants formed teams based on each age group and played matches against each other. The day of culmination started with setting up a play area at Hiranandani Foundation School in Powai followed by completing the registrations of almost 150 participants.

The main objective was to promote Football among kids, youth, adult’s as well as especially challenged people. The participants were divided into different categories based on their age, respectively. The categories were U6, U8, U10, U12, U14 and the kids were made to do various types of training drills by KOOH Sports coaches who were monitored and mentored by some of the Technical experts who work with KOOH Sports such as Balpreet Singh, Noel Fernandez and Taposh Ghosh.

As the event progressed, the children who had participated already did some intense training sessions and during the break, their parents were made to participate in a small tournament which was being played among them. There were four men’s teams who played among each other and two women’s teams who played against each other. It was a great experience for the children to watch their parents play football and of course, cheer them to score a couple of goals.

The kids were later made to do some more technical drills such as feint, dribbling and were directly coached by the technical experts present at the event. The event ended as all the children who had participated received a certificate of participation.

What did we learn from the event?

Grass-root training is very important for every child who wishes to become an athlete or a sportsperson. The children who are passionate about any sport needs an understanding of their parents who will support them to achieve their goals, a coach who believes in them and mentors them, the right type of coaching and training sessions along with proper nutrition.