Korea Republic U20 take on Nigeria U20 at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Sunday (June 4).

The two teams are the only surviving representatives of their respective confederations. Korea are the only team among the original four from the Asian Football Confederation to make it this far. Nigeria are the sole team from the Confederation of African Football left in the tournament.

Taegeuk Warriors are into the quarterfinals for the fourth time. They pulled off a shock 3-2 win over highly favoured Ecuador in the Round of 16. Lee Young-jun, Bae Joon-ho and Choi Seok-hyeon were on the scoresheet for the Asian team, while Cuero and Sebastian Gonzalez scored for Ecuador.

Nigeria, meanwhile, are a team many others would take more seriously going forward following their triumph over hosts Argntina on Wednesday. Argentina were brought to their feet with a 2-0 loss in front of nearly 30,000 home fans at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario. Ibrahim Muhammad and Rilwanu Sarki were the scorers.

The Flying Eagles’ win has raised expectations over their chances of ending their 40-year title drought in the competition. They have reached the final twice, in 1989 and 2005, failing to clinch the ultimate each time.

Korea, meanwhile, have stuck to their massive attacking strategy, which has paid rich dividends, but Nigeria boast the qualities to stand in their way.

Korea Republic U20 vs Nigeria U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met only once, with Nigeria winning 1-0.

Korea are the defending vice champions, having lost to Ukraine in the 2019 final.

Korea have conceded seven yellow cards and one red as opposed to four yellows for Nigeria.

Nigeria have scored ten goals and conceded three in their last five games.

Korea have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Nigeria have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Korea – W-D-D-W-L; Nigeria – W-L-W-W-W

Korea Republic U20 vs Nigeria U20 Prediction

Korea have scored seven goals, with Lee Young-jun leading the way with two strikes, while the five other goals have been spread across five players.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s five goals so far have come through five players. Like Korea Republic, almost everybody can score in the team. Nigeria are expected to win due to their experience and individual qualities.

Prediction: Korea Republic 1-3 Nigeria

Korea Republic U20 vs Nigeria U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nigeria U20

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nigeria to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Korea Republic U20 to score - Yes

