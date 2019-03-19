×
Korean plan among 9 possible bids for 2023 Women's World Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
32   //    19 Mar 2019, 14:28 IST
AP Image

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says nine soccer federations are interested in hosting the 2023 Women's World Cup including South Korea, which could jointly bid with North Korea.

Brazil and South Africa are in the contest, suggesting underused stadiums built to host the 2014 and 2010 World Cups could be picked.

Other contenders are Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Colombia, Japan and New Zealand.

South Korean officials said this month that FIFA approached them to explore a joint bid with North Korea.

Potential candidates have until April 16 to register to bid, then until Oct. 4 to submit bid books.

FIFA now includes a human rights evaluation when assessing World Cup bidders.

The 37-member FIFA Council will pick the host in March next year.

The next Women's World Cup is played June 7-July 7 in France.

Associated Press
NEWS
