Kortrijk vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2023

Kortrijk welcome Genk to the Guldensporen Stadion for a Jupiler Pro League matchday 12 clash on Sunday (October 29).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 home win over Club Brugge last weekend. Isaak Davies' 35th-minute strike proved to be the winner, with Andreas Skov Olsen missing a 72nd-minute penalty for Brugge.

Genk, meanwhile, drew goalless at home to Ferencvaros in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

They will turn their attention back to the domestic scene, where they comfortably dispatched KV Mechelen 4-0 at home in their last game.

The win took the Blauw-Wit to fifth spot in the table, having garnered 18 points from 11 games. Kortrijk, meanwhile, are second-from-bottom with eight points to show for their efforts after 11 outings.

Kortrijk vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 59 times, with Genk leading 27-20.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw Kortrijk win 1-0 at home.

Genk are unbeaten in 10 games across competitions, winning three.

Kortrijk have won two of 11 league games this season, losing seven.

Four of Kortrijk's last six league games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Eight of Genk's nine away games across competitions, including the last seven, have produced less than three goals.

Kortrijk vs Genk Prediction

Genk are on a long unbeaten streak, but most of their results in the last few months have been draws. This inability to convert one point into three has adversely impacted their chances of climbing the standings as they fall further off the title race.

Kortrijk, for their part, have struggled all season and are in danger of relegation. However, they proved their mettle in a win against Club Brugge last time out. They will look to register another major scalp against one of the top sides at home.

Nevertheless, expect Genk to claim a routine victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Kortrijk 0-2 Genk

Kortrijk vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Genk to score over 1.5 goals