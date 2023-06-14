Kosovo vs Romania Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16, 2023

Kosovo and Romania return to action in the in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers when they lock horns at the Pristina City Stadium on Friday (June 16).

The hosts have failed to get their Euro qualifiers up and and running, as they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Andorra last time out. Before that, Alain Giresse’s side kicked off their quest for a pot in Germany with a 1-1 draw with Israel at Tel Aviv’s Bloomfield Stadium on March 25.

Kosovo, who have played four consecutive draws since November, are third in Group I, above Andorra, Israel and rock-bottom Belarus.

Romania, meanwhile, maintained their perfect start to the qualifiers last time out with a 2-1 win over Belarus. That followed a 2-0 win over ten-man Andorra when the sides squared off in their Group I opener at the Estadi Nacional on March 25.

With six points from two games, Edward Iordanescu’s men are second in the group, trailing leaders Switzerland on goal difference.

Kosovo vs Romania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams, who will both look to begin their rivalry on a high.

Kosovo are on a run of four draws and have failed to win six of their last seven games since June.

Romania are on a run of three wins and are unbeaten in five of their last seven away games.

The Dardanët are unbeaten in five home games across competitions, winning twice since a 1-0 loss to Greece in the Nations League in June.

Kosovo vs Romania Prediction

Romania have enjoyed a dream start to the campaign and will look to make it three wins from three games. They're 61 places above Kosovo in the FIFA rankings and should have too much quality for the Dardanet.

Prediction: Kosovo 1-2 Romania

Kosovo vs Romania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Romania

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Kosovo’s last nine outings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Romania’s last five games.)

