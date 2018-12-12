×
Koulibaly challenges Napoli to win Europa League

Omnisport
NEWS
News
206   //    12 Dec 2018, 10:33 IST
KalidouKoulibaly - Cropped
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly lamented his team's Champions League loss to Liverpool, but believes they are now favourites to win the Europa League.

The Serie A side finished third in Group C after falling to a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

Koulibaly felt Napoli were so close to producing a huge surprise by advancing from a group that also included Paris Saint-Germain.

"We were so close. When the group stages started, many people saw us already out of the Champions League," he said.

"We are very sorry because we could have surprised everybody and we couldn't do it.

"We have a good team though and I know we will have many good moments in this season."

Napoli finished third in the group, dropping them into this season's Europa League.

While the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal are in Europe's second-tier club competition, Koulibaly feels his team will be considered favourites.

"We will have to give everything in the Europa League to go as far as possible, and even try to win it," he said.

"We know it won't be easy because now we are the favourite for it. It will be a difficult competition because there are good teams in the Europa League.

"But we have time to think about it, now we must think about tonight. We will try and win it."

