Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Koulibaly focused on Senegal, not future, amid Chelsea links

Omnisport
NEWS
News
KalidouKoulibaly - Cropped
Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly is not letting talk regarding his future affect his preparations for Senegal's crucial Group H meeting against Colombia in Samara on Thursday.

The Napoli centre-back held negotiations with Chelsea two years ago and, as former boss Maurizio Sarri continues to be linked with taking over from Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge, rumours around a possible Premier League switch for Koulibaly have begun to resurface.

Senegal need just a point to secure their progress to the last 16, following an opening 2-1 win over Poland and a subsequent 2-2 draw against Japan.

In a media conference on Wednesday, Koulibaly was asked how it felt to be regarded as a £100million player, and whether such transfer speculation was clouding his focus amid a World Cup campaign.

"100million, if you tell my parents this figure I think they'll have a good laugh!" he joked.

"This price is what the market dictates, I don't think about it, I just try and do my best on the pitch.

"I don't think for a minute about my future because we've worked for three years to be here and if something may confuse me during the World Cup I will leave it aside because I want to be 100 per cent focused on the World Cup.

"We've worked a great deal, we're very committed and we want to be in the last 16. As for the rest, we'll see later and all my team-mates should trust me and each other so I don't give a minute to my future right now."

Senegal are the only African nation who remain in with a chance of reaching the second round and Koulibaly is relishing the support of an entire continent.

"It is something positive rather then pressure," he said.

"We know the whole African continent is backing us so it's highly positive as I see it. We are football players, we have the whole Senegalese people and the African continent behind us.

"We have to end this with flying colours and we'll do our utmost to get to the round of 16. I think we have everything to do it and it's very positive to have the whole continent behind us."

 

Agent: Sarri situation could impact Koulibaly's Napoli...
RELATED STORY
Mane 'very happy' at Liverpool amid Real Madrid links
RELATED STORY
Torreira focused on Uruguay amid Arsenal links
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Senegal - The dark horses of the tournament?
RELATED STORY
Senegal, Japan: underdogs aiming for a round of 16 spot
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Poland vs Senegal - 5 key Players to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Poland vs Senegal: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Best and worst players from Poland vs...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Japan vs Senegal: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea emerge front-runners to sign Napoli...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us