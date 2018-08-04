Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Koulibaly has signed new five-year deal - Napoli chief

Omnisport
NEWS
News
271   //    04 Aug 2018, 23:32 IST
koulibaly-cropped
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Highly rated centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has signed a new five-year contract at Napoli, according to club president Aurelio Di Laurentiis.

Koulibaly joined from Belgian side Genk in 2014 and swiftly established himself in Napoli's first team, developing into one of the finest in his position in Serie A.

Chelsea have often been linked with a move for him, even before former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri took charge at Stamford Bridge, while Manchester United are also reported admirers.

De Laurentiis even claimed in July the club rejected a €100million offer for Koulibaly from an unnamed Premier League club, a figure he revised to €90m on Saturday.

But the key issue from the Serie A side's perspective is the 27-year-old looks set for a long stay.

"He has renewed with us for the next five years," De Laurentiis told Sky Sport Italia ahead of Saturday's friendly clash with Liverpool in Dublin. "He is the best in his role.

"We said no to a €90m offer for him. There were three teams ready to take him, but we kept him. Let's enjoy this team, there are those who work for us and are ready to give everything to win."

De Laurentiis also claimed Lille right-back Kevin Malcuit is closing in on a €13m move to Stadio San Paolo.

"He [Malcuit] will arrive on a permanent deal, €12m plus bonuses for a total of €13m," the Napoli chief said.

