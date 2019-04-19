×
Koulibaly not drawn on future after Napoli loss

5   //    19 Apr 2019, 08:22 IST
KalidouKoulibaly - Cropped
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly refused to be drawn on his future, but played down suggestions he was too good to be in the Serie A.

Koulibaly, 27, has been linked with a move to Manchester United and coach Carlo Ancelotti said the centre-back was worth €150million, but not for sale.

After Napoli lost to Arsenal in the Europa League quarter-finals, the Senegal international was asked if the Serie A was enough for him.

"Why? I grew up in this league. It's the league that made me the player I am today," Koulibaly said.

"To me what matters most is to finish the season well, then we'll see.

"I am sorry because we wanted to go through."

Alexandre Lacazette's first-half goal saw Arsenal beat Napoli 1-0 in the second leg, wrapping up a 3-0 aggregate success.

Koulibaly was saddened by his side's defeat and lamented their first-leg performance in London.

"It's our fault, we should have been a bit tougher, have more anger to score goals, and we didn't have it," he said.

"But at this level, when you do a wrong first half as we did the first leg, it's hard to come back. We saw it tonight and we are very sorry."

Europa League 2018-19
