Kovac approves Rudy departure from bloated Bayern midfield

Omnisport
NEWS
News
76   //    17 Aug 2018, 19:00 IST
Sebastian Rudy - cropped
Bayern Munich midfielder Sebastian Rudy.

Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac conceded Sebastian Rudy could be squeezed out of the club by an excess of midfielders.

Rudy, 28, has struggled for opportunities since joining on a free from Hoffenheim just over 12 months ago.

He was restricted to 16 Bundesliga starts in his first season and has fallen further down the pecking order following the arrival of Leon Goretzka.

Schalke are believed to be circling the Germany international and Kovac is eager to trim his squad, paving the way for a likely departure.

"We have an abundance of players in midfield, that's clear to everyone," the Bayern boss told reporters.

"As a [holding midfielder], besides Javi Martinez, Thiago Alcantara and Corentin Tolisso can also play there. If Sebastian Rudy leaves us, we would have a squad with 20 outfield players. That's perfect for me."

Kovac also confirmed Manuel Neuer would start ahead of Sven Ulreich in the DFB-Pokal first-round clash with fourth-tier Drochtersen/Assel on Saturday.

The fitness of James Rodriguez, Juan Bernat and World Cup winner Tolisso will be monitored ahead of a match Kovac asserts will not be treated lightly.

"We cannot and will not underestimate anyone in the opening rounds of the Pokal," he said.

"We've been analysing the opponent and will prepare ourselves accordingly. We know we're the heavy favourites."

Bundesliga 2018-19
Salihamidzic, Kovac not standing in way of Rudy exit
Kovac confident Boateng will stay at Bayern
Lewandowski going nowhere, says Bayern boss Kovac
Kovac hopeful over Alaba injury
Leipzig, Schalke reject Rudy transfer rumours
Frankfurt insist Bayern-bound Kovac will see out the season
Bayern boss Kovac reveals Guardiola admiration
Kovac praises three-goal Lewandowski but thanks Heynckes
Kovac wants Lewandowski to stay at Bayern
Kovac: Nothing new about Boateng amid Man United interest
